It's a wrap for Emraan Hashmi in Slovakia

Emraan Hashmi on Friday shared the pictures from Slovakia shoot wrap-up of his upcoming mystery-thriller 'Chehre' on social media. The 40-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share the pictures from the last schedule in Slovakia along with Amitabh Bachchan, who is also playing a lead role in the flick.

The star captioned the post as "And it's a wrap for the #chehrein Slovakia schedule. Kudos to the entire team that pushed themselves and shot in -12 degrees. I, on the other hand, was snugly packed with 9 layers of clothing." In the post shared by Emraan, he is seen wrapped up in layers of jackets as the temperature was freezing minus 12 degrees.

The actor cheered the spirit of the entire team to complete the shoot in such harsh conditions, as he shared the entire cast and crew's photograph. The movie -- Chehre -- also features Kriti Kharbanda in a lead role. Directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit, the movie is a suspense thriller. In the movie, Bachchan will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, while Hashmi will play the role of a business tycoon. The two will be seen sharing the screen for the first time. --ANI