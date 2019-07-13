Its a wrap for 'Angrezi Medium', Homi Adajania thanks Irrfan Khan and team

New Delhi: The wait to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen is getting shorter as director Homi Adajania announced the wrap of 'Angrezi Medium' with a flattering post for the actor and the film's crew! Homi posted a heart-warming picture with the 52-year old actor who is seen resting on his director's shoulder.

"Irrfan Khan, you are incredible ... and you're a decent actor as well. I love you more than I know how to say," Homi wrote on Instagram.

He also added how badly he wanted to make this film and how the journey turned out to be a roller coaster for him.

"I wanted to do this film knowing it would be against the odds. I wanted to do it for all the wrong reasons to make a film but they just seemed so right and still do. It's been an emotional roller coaster more than anything else and I know how hard it's been for everyone," he added in the post.