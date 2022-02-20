e-Paper Get App
Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

'It's a wrap': delighted Disha Patani shares pictures from 'Ek Villain Returns' on the final day

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film’s cast includes Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.
FPJ Web Desk
The ever so gorgeous, Disha Patani has finally wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming highly anticipated film, 'Ek Villain Returns'. She took to social media today, to announce the same.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself with her team. Along with it, she wrote, "Its a wrap #ekvillainreturns

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film’s cast includes Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. Disha also has Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yoddha' in the pipeline.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 05:52 PM IST
