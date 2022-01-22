It's a girl! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome daughter 12 weeks early via surrogacy

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have become parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy.

The 39-year-old actor and Jonas shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts on late Friday night.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the statement read.

The couple further asked for privacy during this special time.

"We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they added.

Although Nick and Priyanka did not reveal the sex of their baby, several reports have mentioned that it’s a girl who was born 12 weeks early.

As per a report by DailyMail UK, "Priyanka doesn't have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it's not getting any easier."

"Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route," the report added.

Apparently, the baby was due in April but arrived prematurely.

Chopra Jonas tied knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film "The Matrix Resurrections", which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021.

Her upcoming slate of films include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com "Text For You", and Amazon thriller series "Citadel", produced by Russo Brothers.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in Hindi movie "Jee Le Zaraa" with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

