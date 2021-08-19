'It’s a f**ked up mentality': Vishal Dadlani slams those trolling 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo

Advertisement

Music composer Vishal Dadlani recently took to his Instagram to defend 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame Sahdev Dirdo and slammed those trolling him.

Child singer Sahdev Dirdo, who became an overnight sensation with his viral video 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' recently featured in rapper Badshah's new soundtrack with Aastha Gill. They have recreated the viral reel song 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar'.

The 10-year-old has been getting brutally trolled online, with many questioning if he even has any real talent.

In a video, Vishal said, "Over the last few days I have seen a lot video that ‘this kid should have been more famous, how well he sings. Why is that Bachpan Ka Pyar boy getting so much fame?’ What I want to say is that both of them are kids. Is it necessary to compare them? One might sing very well, other less so. But one’s song got really popular. Does that mean we have to put one guy down to pull the other one up?"

"It’s a f**ked up mentality. It really is. Can’t they both be good? In their own ways. One entertained us a lot, other is very talented. Can’t it be so? The f**k kind of world are you people living in? It’s just a kid. Usko neecha dikhake aap log kya karre ho? What are you achieving? Don’t do that man. It’s not nice," he said.

Reacting to the video, a netizen wrote, "Sir @vishaldadlani very true.. agreed should not compare.. but people are upset about these people, so called music directors instead of promoting good talents they prefer to promote people like Ranu Mondal, songs like 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar', because for them getting viral is more important than making and promoting good music."

"True! In fact not only kids! Even adults need to be appreciated for their individuality and not compared! It's a sad world we're in sometimes," commented another.

Sahdev Dirdo is the boy who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of him singing 'Bachpan ka Pyar' went viral.

Hailing from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, the 10-year-old boy has also been felicitated by Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

According to reports, the viral video was originally shot in 2019 in the boy's classroom and recorded by his teacher.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 03:18 PM IST