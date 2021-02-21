It's a boy! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Sunday welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Kareena gave birth to the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.
Earlier, the family had said that Kareena’s due date was February 15.
Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, gave birth around 9 am.
"She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI.
Kareena and Saif had announced the pregnancy in August.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support," the couple had said in a joint statement.
Saif, 50, was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara Ali Khan (25) and son Ibrahim Ali Khan (19).
Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.
The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.