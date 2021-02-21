It's a boy! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan welcome their second child

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Sunday welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Kareena gave birth to the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.

Earlier, the family had said that Kareena’s due date was February 15.

Kareena, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai, gave birth around 9 am.

"She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI.