Aryan Khan to be released tomorrow morning, say Arthur Road Jail officials
Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 06:36 PM IST

'It's a big relief for everybody': Juhi Chawla on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's bail in drugs case

Juhi Chawla, who signed surety documents of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail, said she's happy that 'it's all over'.
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, who signed surety documents of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail, said she's happy that 'it's all over'.

While talking to reporters outside Sessions Court on Friday evening, Juhi said, "I'm just happy that it's all over and Aryan Khan will come home very soon. I think it's a big relief for everybody."

The court has accepted Juhi - a co-star of Shah Rukh Khan in many films - as the surety in Aryan's bail and she signed the relevant papers and executed the bail bond before the court officials, said lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

He said that the court formalities are being completed and now the bail papers will be sent directly to the jail authorities which would process them before Aryan is released.

Simultaneously, Shah Rukh proceeded from his Bandra home Mannat to the Arthur Road Jail to welcome Aryan, expected to step out after an hour or so later this evening.

This was SRK's second trip to the jail - earlier he had gone on October 21 for a 10-minute morale-booster tete-a-tete with Aryan inside the jail ahead of his bail plea in the Bombay High Court.

Prior to that, the superstar was allowed once to meet his son in the Narcotics Control Bureau lockup, where Aryan had broken down, but SRK has maintained a dignified silence throughout the ordeal.

Justice N. W. Sambre granted bail to Aryan and two others - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha - on Thursday evening, but the bail orders were received only on Friday, paving the way for the trio to return home.

Soon after the bail verdict was pronounced on Thursday, SRK reportedly shed tears of joy, and later met his entire legal defence team which had been fighting for Aryan's release for the past four weeks.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 06:36 PM IST
Free Press Journal