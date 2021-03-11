'Itni gareebi': Ileana D'Cruz trolled for showing her bralette in an oversized shirt paired with ripped jeans

Ileana DCruz, who regularly gives sleepless nights to netizens with sexy snapshots on social media, once revealed that she has always had issues accepting her body the way it is.

At the same time, the actress claimed that she is in a happier space, and that she respects her body a lot more than before.

She also admitted it isn't easy to look picture perfect in real life all the time.

"People have a certain perception of how you are supposed to look. When you are portrayed on screen, you are portrayed in a glamorous way. Women are meant to look pretty and perfect.”

Speaking about getting photographed by the paparazzi, she said, “Now there is the paparazzi phase. When you get papped outside the gym or airport, you often look just normal. I try to put in a sense of reality on Instagram more than anything," she said, adding: "I am a normal person and there are days when I don't look perfect and its fine."

Ileana was last seen on screen in the 2019 multi-starrer "Pagalpanti", directed by Anees Bazmee.

The actress is currently all set to star in "Unfair N Lovely", a comic take on India's obsession with fair skin.

The movie is set against the backdrop of Haryana, the film features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

She will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's production, "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.