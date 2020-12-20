'Itna gap toh Shah Rukh aur Aamir Khan bhi le lete hai': Ameesha Patel on her one-and-half year acting break

BHOPAL: A one-and-half year break from acting is not too long. Even Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan take a break from acting for periods that long, says film actor Ameesha Patel.

The Kaho Na Pyar Hai-fame actor Patel made the statement in an interaction with media persons at Manas Bhawan here on Sunday. She was in the city to attend an event.

The film actor said she herself took the break to learn production techniques. “I had done a movie in 2018 with Sunny Deol. So I have taken a gap of only one-and-half year which is not too long. "Itna gap to Shah Rukh aur Aamir Khan bhi le lete hai…,’she added. She said that she is going to play a double role in her upcoming movie ‘Desi Magic’.

About the impact of Covid-19 on the film industry, she said that not only Bollywood, the pandemic has affected all industries, whether it is airlines, railways or hospitality. She said life will become normal once vaccination against Covid begins. “Tab hamari industry bhi chalegi aur aapki bhi…,” the actor said.

About censoring web series, Patel said, “It is up to us what we want to see. Jab life mein koi censor nahi hai to bollywood mein censor kyon ho,” she said, adding that the reality should be shown. “We have to decide what we want to see and what we don't, that’s all,” the actor said.

On being asked about whether IIFA should be held in MP, she said “I wish that it should be held in all parts of the country. Why should we hold it abroad? Our country is very beautiful," she said. Patel refused to answer questions on alleged rampant use of drugs in the film industry and nepotism in Bollywood.