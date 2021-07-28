‘It’ll be a shame if an actor of another ethnicity plays Mirabai Chanu in biopic’, says ‘Mary Kom’ actress Lin Laishram

In an earlier interview, Lin had said that although she admires Priyanka for her hard work, she believes in authenticity, and that a girl from Manipur or the North East could have been cast for accurate representation.

Sharing her thoughts on casting if a Mirabai biopic is ever made, Lin states, “It’ll be a shame if an actor of another ethnicity plays it in today’s day and age. Inclusivity is a big thing across the world and about time we as a country practice it as well.”

When asked if she’d like to step into the shoes of the weightlifter on screen, Lin says, “I would love to play Mirabai.”

“I feel it depends a lot on the narrative of the story and someone deserving should be cast,” she adds.

Sharing an authentic narrative not only requires good casting but also a filmmaker who can breathe life into the story.

According to Lin, a director for not just Mirabai, but any biopic has to be someone who understands both intrinsic and extrinsic factors of the story and the person on whom the film is based.

She says, “We have a lot of talented directors in the industry from North East as well as mainland and would hope that we may unearth a new talented director from Manipur or North East to tell her story. However, even if the director is from mainland, I would hope they approach the subject in a sensitised manner and have a deep anthropological understanding of the socio-political structure of North East and athletics/sports in India.”

She suggests that ideally a North Eastern should be cast and the film should be promoted on a pan-India level.

“If a girl from Manipur can make her country proud then why can't the country's biggest entertainment industry make Manipur proud by right casting. Mary Kom wasn't a gaffe as Priyanka Chopra acted wonderfully, but it was our opportunity to represent our hero and I feel it was disheartening how we were denied,” concludes Lin.