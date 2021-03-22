'It would look very stupid because...': Ram Gopal Varma on never working with Ajay Devgn after 'Singham'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently announced that his upcoming film "D Company" will be postponed owing to rise in COVID-19 cases.

“Due to the sudden severe covid rise in many parts of the country and also amid continuous news of new lockdowns, we at SPARK decided to postpone the release of D COMPANY...A new date will be announced ASAP #DCompany,” he had shared on Twitter.

The film, which is said to be based on the life of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, stars Ashwat Kanth in the lead role, while the actor's younger brother Rudr Kanth will essay the role of Dawood's late elder brother Shabir Ibrahim Kaskar.

Elaborating on the casting of “D Company” RGV told Bollywood Life that he would’ve never cast Ajay Devgn for the film, despite working with the actor for his previous gangster drama “Company”.

He said that Devgn as an actor may be so powerful that to underplay the character of Dawood would look very stupid.

“The audience would want to see his very first shot with excitement — that's the image he's developed over the years, that's what is called a star,” said Ramu.

He further added, “When I had made ‘Company’, Ajay Devgn was not a big star so it worked, but after ‘Singham’ and all those films, if you put Ajay Devgn into such a subdued role like ‘Company’, I don't think it'd ever work. Of course, you might get a bigger audience with stars, but that'd be at the expense of not being honest to the film.”

The filmmaker had shared the first look of the film in January and called it the "mother of all gangster films". The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reportedly urged that "D Company" must not be released as the filmmaker has not paid massive dues of Rs 12 crore to South Industry.