'It would have been highly unethical': 'Shershaah' producer says Salman Khan wanted Aayush Sharma in the lead

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra wowed the audience by essaying Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah'. However, producer Shabbir Boxwala recently revealed that superstar Salman Khan wanted the film to be his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s acting debut.

Boxwala told Mid-Day that Khan had approached him regarding the same, however the producer had already pitched Malhotra’s name to Vikram Batra’s family and they were on board for it.

Boxwala said that it would have been unethical to drop one actor for another. “I explained [my predicament] to Salman, who was understanding. Aayush was sweet and sportingly said that playing a double role in his debut movie might be [a tall order],” he said.

Aayush made his debut with Warina Hussain in the film 'Loveyatri'.

In an earlier interview Vikram's twin brother Vishal Batra said that Sidharth was the apt choice to play his brother onscreen.

Recalling the family's meeting with Sidharth, Vishal told IANS: "When we met Sidharth for the first time we felt he had a lot of similarities with Vikram. During the course of our interaction with him, we found that he was a very good human being, very humble, passionate, and a loving guy. Hence we thought he was the perfect choice to play Vikram's role."

"Sidharth did a lot of hard work in understanding Vikram to the entirety. He interacted a lot with his friends, family members, and personally with me to understand Vikram's character, and I believe he has done a wonderful job and people will really love the action he has done in the movie," he added.

Set in the 90s, the film also sheds light on the innocence of romance, bringing to screen the fresh and crackling chemistry of Kiara Advani and Sidharth for the first time.

'Shershaah' released on August 12, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 12:13 PM IST