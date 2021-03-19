'It was very hard': Sameera Reddy on receiving hurtful comments as a teen who was on the heavier side

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy who has been missing from the screen space for a while, never fails to delight us on social media with a sneak-peek into her parenting world.

Reddy recently shared a throwback picture from her teenage days when she used to be on the heavier side and stammered.

Alongside, she penned down a thoughtful note expressing how she felt back in the day with the hurtful comments people fired at her, and why she will encourage her kids to be more tolerant.

Sameera wrote, “Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences. Not everyone is the same. It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect.”

“But looking back haven’t we created a world of perfection and high standards to live up to? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I’d like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate,” she added.