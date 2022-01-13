'It was not planned': Mohit Raina opens up about tying the knot with Aditi, says 'wanted to keep it low-key'

On January 1, Bollywood actor Mohit Raina had shared mesmerising photos from his intimate wedding with Aditi.

The photos came as a surprise as nothing was known about his wedding. Even after sharing the photos, the actor crawled into his shell.

However, he has finally broken his silence and in an interview with Hindustan Times, Mohit said that his wedding was 'not a planned affair but a short notice decision that they took'.

The wedding was a 'close-knit family affair' and took place in Rajasthan in December 2021.

The actor has now said that the past few days since the announcement have been 'beautiful' for him as love is pouring from all corners. He said that he was not expecting the reaction and it was 'heartwarming, beautiful, and emotional' for him.

On keeping the ceremony low-profile, the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actor said that he has always been a private person. "For an actor, there has to be something that is just yours, close to your heart and this was very close to me personally. So I wanted to do it in a low-key manner," he shared.

The actor further said that the moments of tying the knot 'cannot be expressed in words'. He called it 'beautiful', 'pure' and 'dreamy'.

Talking about his wife, Aditi, who is not from showbiz and hails from a tech background, Mohit mentioned that the base of the relationship is friendship.

Mohit and Aditi met a few years back and after being friends for some years, they mutually decided to take it ahead. It was during the pandemic (second wave), that Mohit met Aditi's family to ask for her hand and take things ahead.

In the wedding photos, Mohit looks handsome as ever in a sherwani while his ladylove opted for a red wedding lehenga.

"Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit," the post was captioned.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Recently, Mohit featured in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'. He is popular among fans for his role of Lord Shiva in the television series 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' and for his role in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

He will next be seen as Naveen Sikhera in 'Bhaukaal 2'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:49 PM IST