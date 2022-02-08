'It was just a miscommunication': Kapil Sharma reacts to reports of rift with Akshay Kumar

All is well between actor Akshay Kumar and comedian Kapil Sharma.

On Tuesday, Kapil took to Twitter and reacted to the reports that suggested Akshay has refused to come on his show to promote his film 'Bachchan Pandey'. In a tweet, he mentioned that Akshay is his "big bro" and he is meeting him very soon.

"Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me..thank you," Kapil tweeted.

For the unversed, several reports have surfaced online about Akshay and Kapil's rift. The reports stated Akshay was upset with Kapil and his team over the leakage of one of his fun moments from an episode on the show. The portion featured the comedian indirectly mocking Akshay's interview with PM Modi. While it was agreed upon to not air the scene on TV, the footage of the moment was leaked on social media.

Now it's to see whether Akshay will appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his film 'Bachchan Pandey' or not.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 03:20 PM IST