'It was bizarre': Ileana D'cruz reacts to suicide rumours and fake news about her undergoing an abortion

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz has finally broken her silence and opened up about being a victim of fake news. She said that the news of her undergoing an abortion was absolutely fake.

In one of her latest interviews with Bollywood Hungama, Ileana revealed that there were rumours that she was pregnant and opened up about false reports which claimed that she had attempted suicide.

Calling it bizarre, the Rustom actress said that it was sad that people actually wrote stuff like that. However, at that time, it made her laugh out loud.

Ileana also spoke about the reports that claimed she attempted suicide. "There was another where I had committed suicide, not attempted. Very sad. (That) I had committed suicide, but I had survived, and my maid had confirmed the news. I didn’t have a maid, I didn’t attempt suicide, I was alive… It didn’t make any sense. I don’t even know where they get stuff like that," Ileana added.