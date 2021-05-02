'It was bizarre': Ileana D'cruz reacts to suicide rumours and fake news about her undergoing an abortion

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz has finally broken her silence and opened up about being a victim of fake news. She said that the news of her undergoing an abortion was absolutely fake.
In one of her latest interviews with Bollywood Hungama, Ileana revealed that there were rumours that she was pregnant and opened up about false reports which claimed that she had attempted suicide.
Calling it bizarre, the Rustom actress said that it was sad that people actually wrote stuff like that. However, at that time, it made her laugh out loud.
Ileana also spoke about the reports that claimed she attempted suicide. "There was another where I had committed suicide, not attempted. Very sad. (That) I had committed suicide, but I had survived, and my maid had confirmed the news. I didn’t have a maid, I didn’t attempt suicide, I was alive… It didn’t make any sense. I don’t even know where they get stuff like that," Ileana added.
Recently, Ileana also admitted that she is not happy with the way her career in Bollywood has shaped up.
Ileana said that she signed a lot more films down South and took up less work in Bollywood because she was holding back a lot. She said that she was unsure of herself and of making a mistake or doing the wrong film. Ileana added that she does not want to work in the same way now and would like to experiment and take risks.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in The Big Bull in which she played the role of a journalist. She will be next seen in Unfair & Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda.
Ileana had made her way into people’s heart with her amazing performance in films like Barfi, Rustom and Raid to name a few.
Before making her Bollywood debut, she was already an established actor in the South Indian film industry with hits such as Pokiri, Jalsa and Kick to her credit.
