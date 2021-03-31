'It was a tough task to get Nawazuddin Siddiqui onboard for music video', says 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' director Arvindr Khaira

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma’s song “Baarish Ki Jaaye” is one of the best song which is trending on the internet directed by Arvindr Khaira, written and composed by Jaani and sung by Bpraak under the production of Desi Melodies was released on 27th March.
The song has crossed over 27 Million views on YouTube and still counting.
“Baarish Ki Jaaye” is a romantic song where Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen as a gangster who falls in love and marries a mentally unstable woman who is played by Sunanda Sharma.
Arvindr Khaira who has directed some of the best Punjabi songs, like “Pachtaoge”, “Filhal”, and many more blockbuster songs gives a little sneak peek at how he managed to get the actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on board for his new song, he says, “Our music video "Baarish ki Jaaye" is based on a true story, so back when I heard and came across the story I was conceptualizing it for a music video. And when the concept was ready the first person that came to my mind was Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was a tough task for all of us because he has never featured in a music video, we have never seen him in a dancing avatar but still, I thought he is going to be the right person to play this character."
"So Jaani and I were in Mumbai, we were shooting for a song and that is when we approached Nawaz Bhai, we went to him and played the song and then he really liked it and that is how we got him on board. There was definitely a lot of difficulties while shooting a music video because usually there use to be no enough time, sometimes there used to be a delay in production, we also have to improvise on set and we don’t have time to go back and think again, but still touchwood we always come through and manage. The only way to deal with them is to keep a cool head and in the end, everything works out.”
A close source also revealed that the production cost of a big label music album goes up to 20-25 lakhs but the song “Baarish Ki Jaaye” is one of the most expensive song produced till now which has cost more than 1 crore but it was all worth it.
