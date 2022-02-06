'It was a terrible phase': When Lata Mangeshkar revealed she was being 'poisoned' slowly in 1963

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 at the age of 92. The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital after she contracted COVID-19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia last month.

In a throwback interview with a news publication, Lataji once revealed that someone once tried to slowly poison her in 1963.

Elaborating further she had said that the Mangeshkars don't like to talk about it because it was a terrible phase in their lives. During the peak of her career in 1963, she suddenly started to feel weak and could barely get up from bed, eventually it came to a point she couldn't move on her own.

It was confirmed that she was being poisoned slowly and it took her three months to recover. She said that Dr Kapoor’s treatment and her own determination pulled her through this tough time. Many reports that did the rounds during that time said that she lost her voice, but refuting those reports she clarified that no doctor told her that she won't be able to sing again.

After three months of bed rest, she was all set to sing again and it was composer Hemant Kumar who got to work with her first. He reportedly first asked permission from Lataji's mother, promising her that he will not cause her any pain.

When asked if she and her family members were able to find out the person who tried to poison her, Lataji replied that they did but no action was taken against the person as they had no proof.

In her seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as 'Ajeeb dastan hai ye', 'Pyar kiya to darna kya', 'Neela asman so gaya', and 'Tere liye', among others.

The singer, known as Melody Queen of India, has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 01:24 PM IST