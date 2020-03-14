'It was a stand against violence': Neha Dhupia after being trolled for 'fake feminism' on Roadies

'MTV Roadies Revolution' mentor, Neha Dhupia has finally broken her silence after being brutally trolled on social media. The actress was trolled for bashing a male contestant on the show, after he confessed that he slapped a girl over infidelity. Dhupia's name trended on Twitter as trolls subjected her and called her a fake feminist.

After keeping mum for about two days, Neha Dhupia, finally took to Twitter to release a statement. Neha clarified that she had just taken a stand against violence and had been misrepresented. She also shared that she had remained silent even after her post had 56k comments, however, her family and friends are being harassed. Dhupia said that her dad's personal Whatsapp and daughter's page was barraged with abuses. She concluded by saying gender-based violence against women is a huge problem and needs to stop.

Here's her full statement: