'It was a natural course of progression that my career underwent': Hitesh Rikki Madan on parting ways with Euphoria

Former Euphoria guitarist Hitesh is a now a singer-songwriter and frontman of Eka. Hitesh, who branched out into solo production, last year, under HRM (Hitesh Rikki Madan), has recently released his new single - 'Gal Sunn Zara.'

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, Hitesh talks about his debut album, most memorable performance with Euphoria, the inspiration behind his latest track and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

Why did you decided to part ways with Euphoria?

It was a natural course of progression that my career underwent. I had already built my own recording studio in 2003 and founded my music school, Aria in 2005. There was much I aspired to do in terms of music production, collaborations and achieving self-actualization goals, which would only be possible with moving ahead towards new challenges.

How difficult has it been for you, as a founder of Eka, to emerge as a frontman-singer-guitarist?

Firstly, there’s a lot of effort required if you’re playing and singing. On top of that, being a frontman has the additional responsibility of interacting and connecting with the audience. I worked hard on each of these aspects and especially on my singing in the initial years.

As a live performer, you are as good as your last performance. Big or small, I made sure that I gave my very best to every gig I performed as if it were the last gig of my life. Seeing the smiles on people's faces at the end of our gigs was my biggest reward and when we started getting repeat shows from event managers and clients, it indicated we were doing things right.

Secondly, there was a perception that I was a guitar player, only. The world judges you by what you have done and not what your potential could be, and for 14 years in Euphoria, I played guitar. It took many years for me to break out of that mould and establish that I was not just playing the guitar but also singing and donning the role of a frontman.