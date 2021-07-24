'It was a genuine mistake': Tisca Chopra apologises for congratulating Mirabai Chanu with Indonesian weightlifter's photo

Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra on Saturday congratulated Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on her special day. The sportswoman bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai, the 26-year-old from Manipur, finished second behind China's Hou Zihui (210kg -- 94 snatch & 116 clean & jerk) with a total of 202kg (87 in snatch and 115 in clean and jerk) to win the silver medal.

Soon after Chanu won the medal, Tisca tweeted from her official handle, "You make us proud girl."

However, by mistake, she shared the picture of Indonesian weightlifter Aisah Windy Cantika that made the actress a target of incessant trolling on Twitter.