‘It took me almost 18 years to break through the walls of rejection’, says ‘Thalaivii’ actor Raj Arjun

Actor Raj Arjun, who is best known for working in films like Secret Superstar, ‘Thalaivii’, ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Raees’, recently came on board for ‘Tadbeer’ a teleplay on Zee Theatre.

In a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal, Raj shares his earliest memories of doing theatre, breaking the walls of rejection, and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are your earliest memories of doing theatre?

When I thought of becoming an actor, I went to Bhopal's Bharat Bhavan and was told that to be an actor, I must prepare, read plays and that is how my journey started. I started doing theatre in Bhopal and sometimes performed in back-to-back shows. I have a lot of sweet memories of traveling all over India along with theatre groups where we did not have too much money but were enjoying our life. Those were precious times.

What do you love the most about working in plays?

Live theatre has its own energy and magic and most importantly, it teaches you how to be disciplined in life and as an actor. The basic training to be on time, to practice and keep working helps enhance your life as well.

Tell us about your role in ‘Tadbeer’.

My role in is that of an ex-army officer who is disillusioned by the hierarchical system, doesn't want to surrender his self-respect or deviate from his beliefs, and hence leaves the army to take up another job. He associates with a political leader but later realises that this is not his cup of tea as in politics, youth are taken advantage of and misled in the name of religion and caste. So, basically, I am playing the role of a conflicted man who is fighting with his inner issues and also with societal problems.

In your career, did you encounter any sour experiences while hunting for work opportunities?

It took me almost 18 years to break through the walls of rejection. Somehow, deep down I always felt that I am here to make a mark as an actor. It was tough. You feel upset and angry at not getting what you deserve and feel that less talented people are getting good work. But then the hunger for work overpowers the sense of rejection and anger because ultimately what you really want is to be seen and prove that you exist. I then diverted my energy towards looking for good opportunities, taking rejection in my stride, staying calm and focused.

Do you feel you're on the right track moving forward?

Yes, but I don't want to take any credit for it because I did not discredit myself when things were not going my way either. It is just that now I am present at the right place at the right time and my mindset is proper. I always tell young actors that you should keep your mind empty and clean and not fill it with negativity and anxiety because you never know when you'll get the opportunity of a lifetime.

Can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

My upcoming projects include the film ‘Love Hostel’. I am also doing a series made by Imtiaz Ali for another important OTT platform. Then there is a film called 'Yudhra' which is another breakthrough moment of my career. Then another web series called 'Jhansi' will be released on Disney+ Hotstar this year. I am also considering a few other projects and am also active in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:18 PM IST