'It started during the promotions of Uri': Yami Gautam opens up on her love story with Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 4.
In a recent interview, Yami revealed that it was not love at first sight for actor her, but friendship with Aditya that bloomed into a bond that she will cherish for her entire life.
Yami told Hindustan Times that they starting talking to each other during the promotion of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019. While Aditya directed the film, Yami had played the role of an undercover RAW agent.
Opening up about her relationship with Aditya, Yami said that both of them are very private as individuals and they are not someone who likes to go out for outings, which is why they managed to keep their relationship a secret, despite living under the constant scanner.
The 32-year-old actress further stated that she has a lot of respect for her industry friends who respected their privacy.
Yami and Aditya have a lot of similarities in their value system and ethics. The actress said that she has a lot of respect for Aditya as a professional and as a person.
Talking about their intimate wedding in Himachal Pradesh, the actress said that it was beautiful and that’s exactly how they both wanted it to be. She revealed that it wasn't planned and they let the time take its own course.
Yami revealed that they wouldn’t have changed anything about the wedding even if there was no pandemic and they would’ve still wanted a quiet and personal ceremony with their families.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami featured together with actor Vikrant Massey in the romantic comedy film 'Ginny Weds Sunny', which released digitally last year.
The actress will next be seen in the horror comedy film 'Bhoot Police'. The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.
Apart from this, Yami will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the forthcoming film 'Dasvi'.
She is also set to headline 'Lost', the upcoming investigative drama to be directed by filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)