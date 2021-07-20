'It started during the promotions of Uri': Yami Gautam opens up on her love story with Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 4.

In a recent interview, Yami revealed that it was not love at first sight for actor her, but friendship with Aditya that bloomed into a bond that she will cherish for her entire life.

Yami told Hindustan Times that they starting talking to each other during the promotion of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' in 2019. While Aditya directed the film, Yami had played the role of an undercover RAW agent.

Opening up about her relationship with Aditya, Yami said that both of them are very private as individuals and they are not someone who likes to go out for outings, which is why they managed to keep their relationship a secret, despite living under the constant scanner.

The 32-year-old actress further stated that she has a lot of respect for her industry friends who respected their privacy.