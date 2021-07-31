'It shows me how ugly they are': Farhan Akhtar on trolls attacking him and his family

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in 'Toofaan', recently lashed out at trolls attacking his family.

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor is often seen tackling trolls on Twitter. Earlier, Farhan responded to a troll on social media who called him a 'VIP Brat' for using a drive-in vaccination facility.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor revealed if the trolls affect him at all.

Farhan said that if a person has an issue with him, they should address it with him and not attack his family.

He said that no one would be happy with their family being attacked on any kind of platform for any reason. He also believes that if there is any criticism that comes wrapped up in any kind of abuse, bigotry or prejudice, it cannot be taken seriously.