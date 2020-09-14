'It might be removed...or upgraded': Kangana weighs in on 'threat' to her life and Y category security

Ahead of her visit to Mumbai, the actor had been granted Y Category security -- the first Bollywood star to be guarded by a posse of elite commandos of the CRPF. While it is not clear who is paying for the security cover (there has been no direct confirmation from the Centre or the actor), many believe that it is the taxpayers money that is being spent. And on Monday, as she departed, some have wondered whether this security cover will be now withdrawn.

"Y category security for one person costs the Centre over 10,00,000/- each month. This money is borne by taxpayers. Now that Kangana is safe in HP (far away from POK), will Modi Sarkar kindly withdraw the security detail provided to her?!" wrote one Twitter user.

Kangana however had a response ready, telling the user that it was not a decision she, or indeed any other ordinary person could make. "Security is not given based on what you or I think," she told the user.

"IB ( Intelligence Bureau) investigates the threat. Based on the threat, my security grade is decided. By the grace of God in coming days it might get totally removed...or if IB report gets worse they might upgrade," she replied.