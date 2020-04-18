‘It is dangerous for my Iman’: 'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim wants fans to stop praising her

“I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran”, she concluded.

In June last year, Zaira said goodbye to her film career as she held that "relationship with her religion was threatened". In a detailed post on her Facebook page, the 18-year-old had cited religious reasons for her decision to quit her promising career in the Bollywood. Her last stint was in The Sky is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.