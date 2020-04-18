‘It is dangerous for my Iman’: 'Dangal' star Zaira Wasim wants fans to stop praising her

Former Bollywood actress who shot to fame with films like Dangal and Secret Superstar is back with another message for her fans and followers. Wasim, who is on a sabbatical from social media, makes an appearance once in a while to address anything that affects her on a personal level. In her latest post she is urging everyone to stop praising her as it’s not “gratifying at all” for her and is “dangerous for her Iman.”
“Asalamualaykum everyone!” Zaira wrote on Saturday. “While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman,” she wrote.
“I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran”, she concluded.
In June last year, Zaira said goodbye to her film career as she held that "relationship with her religion was threatened". In a detailed post on her Facebook page, the 18-year-old had cited religious reasons for her decision to quit her promising career in the Bollywood. Her last stint was in The Sky is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar.
