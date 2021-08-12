'It is appalling': Doctor slams Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' for 'complete misrepresentation of surrogacy'

An In vitro fertilization (IVF) doctor's review of Kriti Sanon's recently released comedy-drama 'Mimi' is currently doing the rounds on the internet. In the viral video, Instagram user named Dr Yuvraj has slammed the makers for the 'representation of surrogacy' in the film.

'Mimi' is a Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National award-winning, Marathi film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011). It has been written and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money.

While Sanon is currently basking in the praises for her power pack performance, the film has left Dr Yuvraj displeased.

In the video, the doctor said, "The moment I saw the trailer of Mimi...I knew this movie was going to be a complete misrepresentation of surrogacy...It is appalling to see the amount of misinformation this movie presents to us with."

Explaining Indian laws around surrogacy, Dr Yuvraj said, "According to the laws, anyone who becomes a surrogate needs to be a married lady with one living child of hers."

"Undergoing surrogacy by a lady involves counseling for the entire family along with her partner. Only then is she allowed to undergo surrogacy," he said.

"In fact, it is sad to see the makers and the writers, before making a film on such a complex and sensitive subject, have not taken even an inch of an effort to research the facts and the laws and the regulations that move around surrogacy in our country. If they had taken five minutes to Google surrogacy laws in India, they would have realised that their entire movie was based on false statements and false information," he added.

Director Laxman Utekar has written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 07:24 PM IST