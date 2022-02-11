'It is a very complex and layered character', says Arjan Bajwa on playing a novelist in his upcoming web series, 'Bestseller'

Actor Arjan Bajwa who was last seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer 2019 blockbuster film, Kabir Singh, has always wowed his fans and audiences with his impeccable performances on the silver screen. Popular for playing interesting characters in Hindi films like, Fashion, Son of Sardaar, Bobby Jasoos and Guru, Arjan has also left his mark on digital space by starring in the hit web series, State of Siege: 26/11. And after winning accolades as Colonel Kunal Sahota in State of Siege, the actor will now swoon the audiences over as Tahir Wazir with his upcoming web series, Bestseller. Arjan who will essay a role of a novelist – Tahir Wazir in Mukul Abhyankar’s gritty psychological thriller, shares that his character in the web series is ‘complexed and layered’.

Since quality matters the most for Arjan, he is quite choosy when it comes to picking up projects. Ahead of the release of his next web series, the actor got candid with the Free Press Journal and talked about playing Tahir Wazir, his experience of working with Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan, and his upcoming projects down South. Excerpts:

How was it like to play an intriguing character like Tahir Wazir?

My character has all the possible shades, not just grey or black and white. It is a very complex and layered character, it’s not one dimensional at all. He adapts the situation in his life as Tahir Wazir and coming from where he does, there are many facets to his personality. At one place he is intense, the other place he is soft and vulnerable. His journey is very multidimensional. There’s so much to show while playing a character like Tahir. It wasn’t limited to one aspect. More so, it was my director Mukul Abhyankar’s magic that he created with all his characters including mine. It was him that he derived the gritty story.

Director Mukul Abhyankar has a certain style of writing complex characters, your thoughts?

He is very kind-hearted and extremely friendly. We have struck up a great friendship. We had that kind of faith in him that I could let go of myself as an actor and he took out the best in me. His command over layered storytelling is amazing. He challenges you as an actor. He would shoot an intense scene and on the contrary, he would do a totally different scene which is romantic.

Bestseller is your second show on OTT, any reason for being choosy?

The kind of roles I want to do are being offered to me which is why I have been a part of great stories like State of Siege: 26/11 and now Bestseller. My whole focus is on quality always and not just do for the heck of it. Fantastic stories have come my way that’s why my filmography has been diverse and I got to work with incredible directors.

OTT space has become big in the last two years, how are you coping up with the whole ecosystem?

There’s no ecosystem, it’s just another medium. The filmmaking process and acting are just the same. While shooting for Bestseller, I never felt that I am shooting for a digital platform. It is up to the producers to decide the medium of exhibition. It has not only opened doors for people but also increased the reach for actors far and wide audiences. While the exhibition of a Hindi film is limited to Hindi speaking areas but OTT streams in more than 200 territories. This has been a boon but the workload has increased on actors.

How was it working with the stellar ensemble cast of Bestseller ?

I am not being politically correct here by making everyone happy but the fact is, I had a great time shooting with everyone. They all are so distinct from each other. Everyone brought different things to the table as actors, be it Mithun da (Chakraborty) or Shruti Haasan, or Satyajeet Dubey or Sonalee Kulkarni. When you have such synergies on the set, the product has to be good.

You have done great work down South, are you still exploring there?

I am starting a trilingual film in April which is in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It’s a very exciting script but I can’t reveal much about it. I am very thrilled about my look in it, it would be a very challenging role for me.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:00 AM IST