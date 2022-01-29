‘It didn't feel like it's the first time’: Fatima Sana Shaikh on sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra for a TVC

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in a TVC with the handsome hunk Sidharth Malhotra, and their chemistry was to watch out for. The audience also liked their camaraderie on screen and have been wanting to see them again on screen soon.

Fatima also enjoyed the company of Sidharth and considers him a great co-star to work with.

On her experience working with Sidharth, she shares, "It has been a blast working with Sidharth for the ad. We gelled so well on the sets; it didn't feel like it is the first time we are working together. I believe, acting is a lot of reacting. It’s always good to have good performers opposite you so that you can feed off their energies”.

Seems like the duo had a blast while shooting and it would be really a great surprise for the audience to see their boiling chemistry on screen.

The duo has shared a great playful moment in the ad on screen. The audience has been waiting with a bated breath for a new shining pair on screen.

Speaking about their upcoming projects, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be next seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’ while Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in ‘Mission Majnu’.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 01:03 PM IST