Mumbai: IT dept raids Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, others in tax evasion probe - what we know so far

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday raided premises linked to Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as well as his partners who launched the now dissolved production house Phantom Films, officials said.

The searches, part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films and carried out across 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, also covered Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhasish Sarkar and some executives of celebrity and talent management company KWAN, they said.

The raids began in the morning and were continuing till evening.

The action is part of an investigation against the production house, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena.

Tax department sources said some inter-linked transactions between the entities searched are under the scanner of the department. The raids, they added, are aimed at gathering more evidence to further probe tax evasion allegations against them.

The business transactions of films made under the banner of Phantom Films are also being probed, the sources said.

The searches against Mantena are being carried out in context of his links with KWAN, of which he is a co-promoter.