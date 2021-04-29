'It can be dangerous': Amrita Rao's gets schooled for not putting son Veer in a baby car seat

Reacting to the post, a user commented, "Hawwle! beta bohot savdhaan hai driving ke mamle mein."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "Very cute baby. If I may advise please the baby needs to be in car seat for safety. It is not safe to sit in mummy’s lap because of airbags at the front. It can be dangerous if airbag is released with impact. God forbid though, All the best and it’s good to be open for advice as new parents with tips . Good luck and bless your cute little family."

"PLEASE he needs to be in an infant Car seat!" added another.

Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016.

Amrita had revealed that she is nine-month pregnant, in October 2019, by posting a cute photo posing with Anmol while cradling her baby bump. This is Amrita and Anmol's first child.

"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

"The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," their statement read.

They often share their son's adorable moments with their fans on social media.