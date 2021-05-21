‘It breaks my heart’: Pratik Gandhi on Gujaratis being stereotyped in Bollywood films

Hansal Mehta's biographical drama, "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" has turned around Pratik Gandhi's career. Primarily an actor in Gujarati theatre and cinema, no one quite kept track that Pratik had worked in a couple of Bollywood films such as "Mitron" and "Loveyatri".

Being Harshad Mehta changed all that. The role made him an overnight sensation. By his own confession, Pratik had thought the shoe would not be bingeable, given its business jargon-heavy dialogues. Yet it went onto become a sleeper hit, and Pratik, essaying "Big Bull" or "Amitabh Bachchan of Dalal Street", was an overnight star.

In a recent interaction with India.com, Pratik, who will next be seen in "Vitthal Teedi" Gujarati web series spoke about how mainstream Bollywood has stereotyped Gujaratis.

He said, “When it comes to talking about Gujaratis, then they have certain words, they have this peculiar tone for the language. Nobody talks like that in urban Gujarat. You come here and you’ll see that we are no different. Actually, it breaks my heart to see any ethnicity being stereotyped in films. They make it more caricaturish. So, if they have any Punjabi characters, they keep ‘hurrah’ and ‘balle balle’ in the background. There’s no need for it.”

When asked how he plans to break the chain, Pratik added, “There’s an audience for everything and this is the same audience that consumes the best of the content from across the world. Why not in their own language? If what you are saying is right, if I have that power, I’ll push the boundary to do even bigger experiments here.”

Meanwhile on work front, Pratik wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Bollywood film, "Atithi Bhooto Bhava" alongside Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal.

Pratik is all set to begin shooting with Taapsee Pannu for a new film titled “Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan”. The film is directed by Arshad Syed and backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur.