‘Issue interim directions to media channels’: Delhi HC on Rhea coverage after Rakul Preet Singh's petition

The names of Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and social media influencer Simone Khambatta emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As the media began its ‘witch-hunt’, Rakul Preet filed a petition through her lawyer in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to be issued to Ministry of Information & Broadcast to stop the media barrage against her.

The hearing took place in the presence of Single Bench of Justice Navin Chawla.

Singh asked the court to de-register the channel for the slandering without knowing that Chakraborty retracted her statement.

The court asked Singh to file a complaint with the government or the Broadcasting Standards Authority, to which she said, “There's no one channel who's doing this. Multiple channels are running a campaign against me on social media.”