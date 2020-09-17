‘Issue interim directions to media channels’: Delhi HC on Rhea coverage after Rakul Preet Singh's petition

The names of Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and social media influencer Simone Khambatta emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the drugs angle surrounding the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
As the media began its ‘witch-hunt’, Rakul Preet filed a petition through her lawyer in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to be issued to Ministry of Information & Broadcast to stop the media barrage against her.
The hearing took place in the presence of Single Bench of Justice Navin Chawla.
Singh asked the court to de-register the channel for the slandering without knowing that Chakraborty retracted her statement.
The court asked Singh to file a complaint with the government or the Broadcasting Standards Authority, to which she said, “There's no one channel who's doing this. Multiple channels are running a campaign against me on social media.”
The court took cognisance of the petition and told Singh, “Even if you file a complaint against one channel, we'll impose a time frame on the authority to decide complaint. If action is taken against one channel, it will send a message to others.”
The court issued notices to Prasar Bharati, Press Council, National Broadcasters Association, and the Ministry of Information & Broadcast.
It further directed media houses to show restraint and abide by the provisions of the Programme Code, and other guidelines both statutory and self-regulatory.
The court also directed the authorities to consider the petition as a representation and expedite the redressal procedure, stating “Issue interim directions to media channels if required.”
Though NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra confirmed the three names, he denied media speculation of the agency having prepared a so-called 'hit-list' of over two dozen Bollywood personalities in connection with the probe.
The NCB has not divulged details of specific aspects of the probe in which the names of these 3 Bollywood and glamour world celebs have come up or the extent of their alleged involvement in the narcotics investigation.
Rakul Preet Singh is a popular actress in the south film industry, who made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). In 2011 she participated in the Femina Miss India pageant.
She stepped into Bollywood in 2014 with the film 'Aiyaary'. However, she became a known face after being featured in the films 'De De Pyaar De' and 'Marjaavaan'.
In 2017, she was appointed the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme by Telangana State Government.
Rakul Preet grabbed eyeballs for her role as late actress Sridevi in the 2019 film 'NTR: Kathanayakudu', a Telugu-language biographical film, based on the real life and acting career of N. T. Rama Rao.
Her upcoming films include 'Attack' with John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez and a south flick 'Ayalaan'.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)