ISRO celebrates Chandrayann 2 with a teaser of 'Mission Mangal'

<p>Actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media to launch of the teaser of his much-awaited film Mission Mangal on Tuesday. The film is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission project launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in November 2013, to put a space probe in planet Mars' orbit. He wrote, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas. The true story of India's #SpaceMission to Mars is here."</p><p>While ISRO is all set to launch Chandrayaan 2 in a few days, the official Instagram handle of ISRO has now responded on Mission Mangal's teaser. It says, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. India to be a space superpower. Few Days to go for achieving new Milestone! #Chandrayaan2."</p>.<p>As the film is set for Independence Day 2019 release, Akshay is hoping the film inspires everyone. He took to his social media to share a note about his upcoming production and wrote, "#MissionMangal ,a film which I hope will inspire as well as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars!"</p><p>Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Tapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. Presented by Fox Star Studios, Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film releases on 15th August 2019!</p>