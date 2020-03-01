'Islamic extremists' Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar targeted Kangana Ranaut, claims Rangoli Chandel

'Panga' actress, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel is an avid Twitter user and often makes headlines for her outspoken tweets. On Sunday, Rangoli took to the micro-blogging app and slammed 'Bollywood Islamic extremists' - AamirKhan, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi - for targeting her sister.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli called them out for supporting Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' and not Kangana's 'Manikarnika'. She said that 'Razi' glorified a 'stupid girl', whereas 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' was the story of the greatest martyr.

She wrote, "Kangana has been a target of Bollywood Islamic extremists,no word for greatest Martyrs story Manikarnika from AamirKhan, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi orLibrandus like KJo, immense negative campaigns for Manikarnika but they all glorified Razi some stupid girl who goes to Pakistan"