Islam not so weak: Shabana Azmi defends Shah Rukh Khan sporting 'tilak' during Diwali

New Delhi: Megastar Shah Rukh Khan who faced backlash after sharing on social media a photo on Diwali in which he sported a tilak, actor Shabana Azmi on Monday came to his defence by calling out "rabid Islamists".

"Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites the wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a "False Muslim" for sporting a tilak!" FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom. India's beauty is in her Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb," tweeted Shabana Azmi.