Ishaan Khatter’s father Rajesh welcomes baby boy after 11 years of hardship

Ishaan Khatter is currently gearing up for his next project Khali Peeli with Aanaya Pandey, however the actor is also celebrating the welcome of his younger brother. His father and TV actor Rajesh Khattar recently revealed that he has become a father after 11 years of hardships.

Now married to Vandana Sajanani, Rajesh on Janmashtami brought home his second son. Rajesh was earlier married to Ishaan’s mother Neelima Azim. A report in an entertainment portal suggested though the child was born two months ago he needed to be kept in NICU for care and still needs some special care. The report also stated the two had to go through several IVF’s and surrogate failures to be blessed with the miracle baby. The new born baby has been named Vanraj Krishna.

On Janmashtami Rajesh also shared a message online saying he is feeling blessed which wishing his fans on the occasion, take a look.