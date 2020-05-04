Ishaan Khatter's baby brother Vanraaj makes Instagram debut; see pics

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh has finally shared pictures of his second son Vanraaj on Instagram. Popular Television actor Rajesh Khattar and wife Vandana Sajanani welcomed their first child last year in August. The couple became parents after struggling for over 11 years.
Sharing the first pictures of his son, Rajesh Khattar wished his wife Vandana on their marriage anniversary and wrote, "Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me."
Check out the post here:
Rajesh Khattar is the former step-father of actor Shahid Kapoor as he was married to his mother Neelima Azeem. They are 'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter's parents. Rajesh and Neelima divorced in 2001 and the former tied the knot with TV actress Vandana Sanjani in 2008.
Rajesh and Vandana faced 11 years of hardship before welcoming their first child. In an interview with Times of India, Vandana said, "After a lot of hardships — three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures — over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age is."
Rajesh had also spoken about becoming a father after the age of 50 and called it a challenge. He said, "For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category."
Meanwhile on the work front, actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will come together for the first time for director Maqbool Khan's young and edgy film 'Khaali Peeli'.
Set in Mumbai, 'Khaali Peeli' is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when boy meets girl. Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed multiple blockbusters like "Sultan" and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce 'Khaali Peeli'.