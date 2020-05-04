Ishaan Khatter's baby brother Vanraaj makes Instagram debut; see pics

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh has finally shared pictures of his second son Vanraaj on Instagram. Popular Television actor Rajesh Khattar and wife Vandana Sajanani welcomed their first child last year in August. The couple became parents after struggling for over 11 years.

Sharing the first pictures of his son, Rajesh Khattar wished his wife Vandana on their marriage anniversary and wrote, "Hello Everyone (my first hello to all you wonderful people)Dad says world is going through trying times but this too shall pass & for us children,you all are going to make this world more beautiful than it ever was. We kids believe & thank all of you for this promise #stayhome #staysafe & keep us safe #vanrajkhattar ( #happyanniversary #momdad ,though ur 12th but its a special one as your first with me."

Check out the post here: