Ishaan Khatter says rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday is his favourite person to do yoga with

Earlier this year, Ishaan and Ananya created a buzz after jetting off to the Maldives for an exotic vacation.

The "Khaali Peeli" co-stars shared pictures from their escapade and giving major travel goals to their fans.

However, one post caught the attention of their fans, where Ishaan called Ananya his “muse”.

Although Ananya and Ishaan have worked together only once, in Maqbool Khan directorial “Khaali Peeli”, the two young stars have often been spotted spending time along with mutual friends. Neither of them has commented on their relationship status.

On work front, Ishaan will next be seen in horror comedy "Phone Bhoot". The actor co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Over the next months, Ishaan also has Raja Krishna Menon's war film "Pippa" lined up.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be seen in upcoming films such as "Liger", Zoya Akhtar's untitled next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone.