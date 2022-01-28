Ishaan Khatter joins rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday to spend time with her 'Gehraiyaan' squad

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted an intimate dinner on Thursday night for the 'Gehraiyaan' squad.

In attendance were Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra, Dhairya Karwa, and Ananya Panday.

However, in one of the pictures shared by Manish on his Instagram stories, Ananya was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter.

Not to mention the paparazzi also spotted the two leaving Manish’s residence in the same car.

Check out the pictures below.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Earlier this month, Ananya and Ishaan made headlines as they jetted off to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan to ring in the New Year together.

2021 was a difficult year for Ananya, after she was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with an alleged drug case involving superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

During this time, Ishaan offered support to his rumoured ladylove.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is currently awaiting the release of two of her projects -- 'Liger' co-starring Vijay Deverakonda and 'Gehraiyaan', co-starring Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, 'Gehraiyaan' will have its World Premiere exclusively on Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

During its trailer launch, Ananya Panday recalled shooting for the film, she said: "Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There's a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones' path."

The actress said that Tia has been one of her favourite characters to play and the way Shakun Batra has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing.

On the other hand, Ishaan will be next seen in the upcoming war drama 'Pippa' and 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 09:25 AM IST