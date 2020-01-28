Ishaan Khatter jams with 'Khaali Peeli' team, shares video

The 24-year-old actor shared the short video clip on Instagram and wrote: "Khaali peeli ki jamming @macriaan @adilafsarz @offsideent @sahilnayar07 missing the main jam-mer @ananyapanday." Spotted in a casual black on black attire, with a hat on, 'Dhadak' star was seen grooving to an old Bollywood number, which was being sung by the other four-five teammates present in the room.

In the caption, Ishaan made reference to missing his co-star of the movie, Ananya Panday, and addressed her as the 'Main jam-mer'.

The film directed by Maqbool Khan went on floors last year on September 11.

Earlier on January 1, the actor had unveiled the first glimpse from the movie on social media.

He shared a still from the flick in which he looks seemingly calm on the driver seat of the taxi looking in the rear-view mirror, while Ananya is seated in the passenger seat at the back, visibly looking worried.

Bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zadar and Zee Studios, 'Khaali Peeli' is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12 this year.