Ishaan Khatter hits back after being trolled for Blackout Tuesday post over George Floyd's death

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sussane Khan, Ishaan Khattar and other Bollywood celebrities recently shared 'Blackout Tuesday' posts as they stood in unity with the stars from the Hollywood entertainment industry. A user commented on 'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khattar's post saying, "Didn’t have the guts to speak out when the Delhi police did the same thing to unarmed students but now wow."
Shahid Kapoor's baby brother had a befitting replied to the troll and hit back at him. He replied, "Not that I owe you or anybody an explanation, but I did. Find somebody else to nitpick on. This is the time to show solidarity for the entire world as one, not to find faults in those who are doing it."
'Blackout Tuesday' was a message of solidarity in response to the death of a George Floyd, in the United States. Expressing solidarity in the response to the death of George Floyd, they posted a plain black post on Instagram with the hashtag "blackouttuesday."
While a few fans came out in support of the actor, others called it 'selective activism'.
A user wrote, "This is not a hate comment but if you never spoke about any other matters happening in India then you have no rights to speak for him. @ishaankhatter Please Ishaan, bheed ki chaal matt chalo. And it is your wish what you upload on your Instagram account."
While a fan wrote, "Well done Ishaan, some of these people in the comments are toxic af he's doing the right thing by spreading awareness, the cause is irrelevant."
'Panga' actress Kangana Ranaut also slammed Bollywood celebs for failing to condemn the Palghar Sadhu lynching and instead being vocal about the Black Lives Matter movement.
In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “The Sadhu lynching happened a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they [Bollywood celebrities] continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.”
