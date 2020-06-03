Ishaan Khatter hits back after being trolled for Blackout Tuesday post over George Floyd's death

'Blackout Tuesday' was a message of solidarity in response to the death of a George Floyd, in the United States. Expressing solidarity in the response to the death of George Floyd, they posted a plain black post on Instagram with the hashtag "blackouttuesday."

While a few fans came out in support of the actor, others called it 'selective activism'.

A user wrote, "This is not a hate comment but if you never spoke about any other matters happening in India then you have no rights to speak for him. @ishaankhatter Please Ishaan, bheed ki chaal matt chalo. And it is your wish what you upload on your Instagram account."

While a fan wrote, "Well done Ishaan, some of these people in the comments are toxic af he's doing the right thing by spreading awareness, the cause is irrelevant."