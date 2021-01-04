Ishaan Khatter calls rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday his 'muse', sends fans in frenzy

Actor Ishaan Khatter recently returned from Maldives after ringing in the new year with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday in the scenic island tourist hub.

The "Khaali Peeli" co-stars have been sharing pictures from their escapade and giving major travel goals to their fans.

However, one post has caught the attention of their fans, where Ishaan has called Ananya his 'muse'. The actor recently uploaded a montage from the vacation in Maldives.