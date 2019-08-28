Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday to collaborate for 'Khaali Peeli' film

Mumbai: Actors Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday will come together for the first time for director Maqbool Khan's young and edgy film "Khaali Peeli".

Set in Mumbai, "Khaali Peeli" is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when boy meets girl.

"I can't wait to start this ride with this young talent," said Khan.