Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli' to release on Zee Plex on October 2

Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's "Khaali Peeli" will be released on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced on Monday.

Ali, who is producing the film, shared the news on Twitter.

"Akkhi country jis mad ride ke peeche padi hai, woh aa rahi hai 2nd October ko! Toh public ready ho jao, #KhaaliPeeli ke liye (The mad ride, the whole country is after, is arriving on October 2. So public be ready for 'Khaali Peeli'), arriving exclusively on @ZeeplexOfficial," the filmmaker tweeted.