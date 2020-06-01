Ishaan Khatter adds fuel to relationship rumours; calls Ananya Panday 'honey'

The rumours of Bollywood newbies Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's relationship has been rife for quite a well now. And, it seems like the 'Khaali Peeli' actors aren't shying away from flirting with each other on social media. Ananya and Ishaan's recent social media banter is adding fuel to the fire.
'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Ananya Panday recently featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine and took to social media to share pictures and videos from her 'at home' photo shoot. In the picture, she was seen lying on a couch with a face mask on her face. Her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan took to the comment section and wrote, "What's in the mask, honey?". Ananya had the perfect reply to it and commented, "Yes honey.. dahi and haldi."
Reacting to their banter, a fan quipped, "@ananyapanday wait lemme get this clear, it's honey, dahi and haldi or it's just dahi and haldi and you are calling @ishaankhatter honey???"
Another wrote, "@ishaankhatter is calling @ananyapanday honey."
For the unversed, Ishaan Khatter, who was last rumoured to be dating his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor, is said to have been dumped by last December. However, he found his shoulder to cry on thanks to his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Janhvi broke up with Ishaan due to his overbearing nature and constant arguments during their relationship. However, a source informed the portal that Khatter, who began filming with Panday in September, is now more than just a friend to his leading lady.
The source further reveals that the two hit it off immediately and are now officially dating. That being said the duo doesn’t want to reveal the news just yet.
However, to many this comes as a publicity stunt, which has been used earlier by actors like Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for Love Aaj Kal, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur for Malang, and Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra for Marjavaan to name a few.
Speaking of 'Khaali Peeli', the film directed by Maqbool Khan went on floors last year on September 11. Bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zadar and Zee Studios, 'Khaali Peeli' was scheduled to hit the theater on June 12.
