Ishaan Khatter adds fuel to relationship rumours; calls Ananya Panday 'honey'

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Janhvi broke up with Ishaan due to his overbearing nature and constant arguments during their relationship. However, a source informed the portal that Khatter, who began filming with Panday in September, is now more than just a friend to his leading lady.

The source further reveals that the two hit it off immediately and are now officially dating. That being said the duo doesn’t want to reveal the news just yet.

However, to many this comes as a publicity stunt, which has been used earlier by actors like Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for Love Aaj Kal, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur for Malang, and Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra for Marjavaan to name a few.

Speaking of 'Khaali Peeli', the film directed by Maqbool Khan went on floors last year on September 11. Bankrolled by Ali Abbas Zadar and Zee Studios, 'Khaali Peeli' was scheduled to hit the theater on June 12.