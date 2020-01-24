Ishaan and Ananya shoot high-octane action sequences for 'Khaali Peeli'

As Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday shot for the second schedule of Khaali Peeli in Wai earlier this month, the youngsters showed infectious enthusiasm on the sets. Turns out, action director Parvez Shaikh had designed an elaborate action sequence that was to be filmed on the lead pair and the film's antagonist Jaideep Ahlawat. While director Maqbool Khan suggested that they rope in body doubles for stunts in the sequence, Khatter and Panday insisted on performing it themselves.

A source reveals, "The scene required Ishaan to jump off a huge pick-up vehicle and slide through 30 meters on the ground. Since there was a possibility of getting injured, Parvez wanted a body double to execute it. Ishaan and Ananya practiced extensively for the scene before filming it. In the 10-day shoot, Ishaan also filmed a long chase sequence in the narrow by-lanes of Wai."

Maqbool Khan, director of the masala entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar with Zee Studios and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, says, "It's amazing to work with such professional talent whose infectious energy pushes the entire team. It's been a rigorous few days in Wai where we shot powerful action sequences over 10 days. They have done some crazy stunts!”

Produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Khaali Peeli will release on June 12, 2020.