Isha Koppikar reveals she refused to meet actor who had asked her to come alone: 'I was thrown out...'

Actress Isha Koppikar Narang recently revealed that she was once replaced by an actor's daughter in a film.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Isha said she is a no-nonsense actor who is misconstrued as intimidating and has lost out on quite a few projects due to the same reason.

The actress also confirmed the existence of camps and casting couch in Bollywood and confessed being a victim of nepotism.

Sharing one such incident, Isha revealed that in mid-2000, she was called by a renowned producer who said that she has to be in the good books of the hero. However, Isha said that she didn’t know what he meant. So, she called up the hero, who asked her to meet him alone. At that point, he was being accused of infidelity, so he asked Isha to visit him minus her staff.

Isha shared that she then called the producer and told him that she is here due to her talent and looks and if that can get her good work, then it’s good enough.

However, Isha said that she was thrown out of the film.

Isha made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Chandralekha'. Her first Bollywood film was 'Fiza' (2000). In the movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor, she had played a small but significant role.

Isha will now be seen in multiple projects that are lined up for release this year.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 02:36 PM IST