Isha Koppikar and Deepika Padukone keep it real with post-work out 'Glow Up'

Deepika Padukone along with being a talented actress is also a fitness freak. The actress who works out at the gym religiously had recently clicked a post workout selfie with actress Isha Koppikar. In the photo shared by Isha Koppikar, both the actresses are seen sporting a no-makeup look with their faces having the post workout glow.
The picture with the smiling faces of the actresses was loved by netizens, making the image viral. Sharing the picture on her Instagram profile, Isha Koppikar wrote, “Workout and bonding time with @deepikapadukone! #KeepItReal #NoMakeUp #mangloreansareprettygirls”
Isha Koppikar has been away from the Hindi film industry for a long time now. Her last Hindi film was Shabri (2011). She has also worked in the Marathi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu film industry. She was last seen in the Kannada film Looty in which she essayed the role of a police officer. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently wrapped the shoot of Meghna Gulzar’s next Chappak. The film is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
Currently, the actress is shooting for Kabir Khan directorial 83, which is based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev. She plays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. The lead role is essayed by Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi among others.
