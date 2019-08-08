Isha Koppikar and Deepika Padukone keep it real with post-work out 'Glow Up'

Isha Koppikar has been away from the Hindi film industry for a long time now. Her last Hindi film was Shabri (2011). She has also worked in the Marathi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu film industry. She was last seen in the Kannada film Looty in which she essayed the role of a police officer. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently wrapped the shoot of Meghna Gulzar’s next Chappak. The film is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Currently, the actress is shooting for Kabir Khan directorial 83, which is based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev. She plays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia. The lead role is essayed by Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi among others.