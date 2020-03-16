'Isaac Newton stayed at home and invented calculus': Shilpa Shetty urges fans to stay productive amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi: Bringing out the silver lining in the dark times of the coronavirus outbreak, actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday urged her Instafam to use the time of isolation to be more productive.

The ever-cheerful actor took to Instagram to share a post that spoke about the discoveries done by famous scientist Sir Isaac Newton during the time of shutdown amid plague outbreak.

"When the Great Plague of London was going around in 1665, Cambridge University shut down and Isaac Newton was forced to stay home," Shetty's post read.